Shropshire Star comment: First major sign of returning to normality

And when stores selling non-essential items open their doors for the first time in months on Monday, it will mark the first step on the long road back to economic recovery.

We have not yet felt the full impact of Covid-19 on jobs and the economy. That will become apparent in the coming months and years, although the widely reported predictions are decidedly bleak – particularly for the West Midlands.

However, with more than one fifth of household spending stopped during the lockdown, for the time being at least, many of us may have a bit of extra cash in our pockets.

For those who have saved a few quid due to the pubs and restaurants being shut, there are worse ideas than to support our long-suffering high streets.

Many stores that were struggling before the pandemic hit will be desperate to reopen.

Understandably, they will be hoping for a strong start to trading to enable them to balance the books over what will certainly be a turbulent period.

For members of the public, the shopping experience will be very different from before.

In many of our town and city centres streets have been pedestrianised and pavements have been widened, while signs have been erected reminding shoppers about social distancing rules.

Inside shops the two metre rule will be in place alongside strict queuing procedures. Opening hours will be restricted, while there is talk that Sunday trading laws could be relaxed in a bid to increase footfall.

Although they are not compulsory, many people will be wearing face masks.

Everyone wants to see the region's retail sector flourish, and if the shops are doing well it is good news for the whole economy.

However, the importance of shopping safely cannot be overstated.

With crowds expected in our shopping centres next week, we all need to take extra care.

The worst thing that can happen now is for a second wave of the virus to hit, necessitating another lockdown.