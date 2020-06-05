Why we must not cut ourselves off from Europe

As the world reels from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is perhaps an appropriate time for a little reflection on the importance of collaboration and cooperation between countries, especially geographically close neighbours. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has claimed thousands of British citizens, has indeed confirmed the need for countries to work together in tackling common problems. Even now, scientists across Europe and the world are collaborating in the attempt to develop a vaccine which we hope will be available sometime in 2021. However, this virus is not the only threat we face. Other problems lie in our future which will require European and international cooperation. These include anthropogenic climate change, widespread ecosystem collapse, food and water insecurity, and possibly even wars caused by disputes over natural resources. And don’t be naive in thinking that another viral pandemic is unlikely, as the next one may be just around the corner.

So, as we lament those lost to Covid-19 and weekly acknowledge our debt to front-line workers, while also coping with the abnormality of life in a time of disease, this is perhaps not the wisest of times for the UK to be going through the process of isolating itself from the other countries of the European continent and its nearest neighbours. But that is what the UK is in the process of doing, as a result of the 2016 EU referendum. Around 37 per cent the electorate of our island nation agreed by democratic process that our political and economic partnership with the European Union, forged by over 40 years of membership, will end at the end of this year. The decision is final. It is not up for debate. The British people must now chart their own destiny separate from the nation states of Europe. We will naturally learn much of value from the experience of Brexit, such as how we want our country to be governed when the EU’s influence as the largest single market on the planet has all but ceased. We will though need to be wary of more powerful economies such as the USA, which may seek to exploit the weaknesses of a small country standing alone on the world stage. Additionally, stepping away from the unity of the EU could render Britain a minnow in waters frequented by Russian and Chinese sharks. That said, Brexit will doubtless be an adventure and there will be interesting times ahead, particularly if we depart the EU without a deal and before we have had chance to recover from the devastating impacts of Covid-19.

In history, many nations have stood alone in times of crisis. The concept certainly appeals to fiction writers and political myth-makers. But in reality it frequently leads to hardships and a reduced quality of life for ordinary citizens. This is especially so when caused by isolationist politics fuelled by the exceptionalist ambitions of politicians whose careers are invested in the appeal to nationalist and populist sentiments as the route to political power. Usually, such politicians care little for the people themselves, using them solely to achieve their own ends. This is no better illustrated than by the rise of Germany’s right-wing political leaders and the founding of the fascist Nazi Party, which first split Germany and then brought the Second World War, which resulted in the deaths of some 85 million people.

Winston Churchill, Britain’s war-time leader, knew very well of the dangers that lie in political isolationism and the ambitions of those who weaponise nationalism and populism to gain power. He had seen it in the rise of Hitler and Mussolini. But he also knew the value of looking to history to chart a sound and secure course for the future. In 1948, in an address to the British House of Commons he warned of the dangers that exist in the separation and division of nations, stating: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”.

He also knew that when neighbouring states trade together they are more likely to live together in peace and harmony. So, also in 1948, he took the monumental step of founding the European Movement, an international organisation that exists to this day, with the aim of promoting European values of peace, prosperity, and international cooperation.

The European Movement is a national, non-political organisation particularly active in Shropshire. It exists to enhance the quality of lives of British citizens by strengthening social, cultural, scientific and economic linkage with the nations of Europe.

Churchill was certainly one of the wisest leaders in British history and perhaps the greatest statesman of the Conservative Party. He understood the value of collaboration and cooperation between neighbouring countries, knowing that it always extends beyond the purely economic and that differences in cultures and societies do not separate people, but bring them together. Indeed, he knew that the strengths of alliances between nations are founded specifically in their differences.

This has certainly been evidenced during the period of the UK’s membership of the EU, which is why so many British citizens have sought out and enjoyed the opportunity to travel, work and live in European countries. It has also been seen in the way European foodstuffs and cuisines are now embedded in Britain’s food culture and in the way the people of Europe as a whole have shared their interests in the arts, the sciences and sport.

Brexit will undeniably change the UK and the relationship of the British people with Europe and the world. At this point it is too early to say how changes will be manifested and whether in total the changes will be positive or negative. But we shouldn’t concern ourselves that British citizens will become isolated from citizens of the EU.. Indeed, such an occurrence would be counter to Churchill’s vision of the UK’s place in Europe and it would be contrary to the objectives of the European Movement itself. Importantly, if Britain were to be isolated from Europe’s countries as a matter of political and economic policy, this could also jeopardise the pan-European collaborations that will be necessary to deal with the shared problems we inevitably face. In this respect, the horrific experience of Covid-19 should serve as a warning bell for our entire nation.

The European Movement is a non-political, national organisation with more than 126 local groups throughout the UK, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry and North Shropshire, and with a new group forming in Telford and Wrekin. The organisation is committed to maintaining a close relationship with European Union, and to ensure that European values, standards, and rights formulated significantly by the British, and which have served our citizens admirably for more than four decades, continue to be protected by UK law. If you believe in the importance of reinforcing linkage with the countries of the European mainland you may be interested in joining the European Movement. Check out the website at europeanmovement.co.uk/about for details of your local groups.