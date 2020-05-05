Shropshire Star comment: Countries need to work together

As Boris Johnson said, nations will need to pull together if we are to stand any chance of finding a treatment to combat this deadly disease.

The PM was not exaggerating when he described producing a vaccine as "the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes".

Quite simply, the complex and detailed work that will be required cannot be done by countries working alone.

By attempting to work isolation, the risk of missing out on crucial information is increased drastically.

Combatting this illness requires the world's best scientific and medical minds working in tandem.

It will cost billions of pounds, and while it is true that a vaccine could be produced in a few months, experts have warned that it is likely to take more than a year.

Scientists around the world are involved in dozens of research projects in the race to find a vaccine.

Research is ongoing, including here in the West Midlands. Hundreds of people have already come forward for research trials, while people across the region are also donating blood.

While developing the vaccine is the major challenge, its future distribution must also be considered.

In order for it to truly defeat coronavirus, the vaccine must be accessible and affordable for all. This means that poorer countries must also feel the benefits, not just the wealthy economies that produce the treatments.

Under no circumstances should it be allowed to fall into the hands of some giant corporation, which can charge a fortune for it and determine distribution.

Pushing forward with a genuinely global strategy will not be easy, particularly when you consider the opposition to the World Health Organisation from the US.

A number of countries are also concerned about China's role in the virus.

But the fact remains that the only way we can return to any kind of normal life is with a vaccine.

If the world can come together to develop one, it would rank as a truly incredible achievement.