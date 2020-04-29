YouAreNotAlone: MP urges domestic abuse victims not to suffer in silence

The coronavirus has changed life as we know it for everyone, writes Amanda Milling, who is also the MP for Cannock Chase.

Across the West Midlands we have all been making huge efforts to follow the guidelines set out by the government to beat this virus.

This has seen us move to working from home, queuing at the supermarket to do our weekly shop and limiting our time outside.

We have made these changes to everyday life because we are working together to save lives and protecting our NHS by staying at home.

But for some of you staying at home is an even bigger challenge.

Your home may not be the safe haven it should be. Lock down may see you trapped with someone who puts you at risk.

But I want to reassure you, you are not alone.

The Government recently launched the campaign #YouAreNotAlone to ensure that anyone who may be at home, but still at risk knows that help is still available to them.

Advertising

We have announced £3.1 million to go to the organisations supporting children affected by domestic abuse. We will continue to work with charities to ensure support is there whenever it is needed.

Committed

This is on top of the additional £2 million we have provided to help bolster domestic abuse hotlines and online support to cope with any extra demands that have come from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

We remain committed to working with domestic abuse charities, so they can continue to provide the vital support they give to the victims of domestic abuse.

Advertising

Even in lock down you can still leave home to get support if you feel you are in danger.

If you are in trouble the police will come.

Support services are still in place for victims of domestic abuse.

No one should ever suffer alone or be afraid in their own home.

The help that is available outside of lock down is still there.

If you need to leave home to get away from danger you can seek out a safe space even if that is with a friend or relative, you don’t live with.

If you need medical attention, doctors’ surgeries and A&E are still open.

Confidential

If you need to call the police you can. If you call 999 from a mobile but can’t speak you can let the operator know by pressing 55 to transfer your call to the police.

There is a 24-hour domestic abuse line – National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – run by Refuge, and www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk for access to help online.

The Men’s Advice Line is a confidential helpline for male victims of domestic abuse and those supporting them - 0808 801 0327.

Galop runs the National LGBT+ domestic abuse helpline – 0800 999 5428.

Women’s Aid has a live chat service. You can also find your local domestic abuse service on their website.

Many of these organisations run services locally in our area. And there are lots of local charities and networks that can help too.

You can find out where to get help through your local council or police force.

Please remember that even in lockdown you are not alone.

The police and domestic abuse services are there if you need help. And in the West Midlands they are working harder than ever to make sure support is there when people need it.