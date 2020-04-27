Shropshire Star comment: Brewing industry at the heart of our region

From giants such as Marston's, which dates back almost two centuries and employs thousands, to the many microbreweries producing specialist craft drinks, we have a lot to be proud of when it comes to beer.

It is no secret that the industry has struggled in recent years, with a combination of factors leading to hundreds of our pubs closing down since the turn of the century.

Pubs that have held a special place in our hearts for decades have disappeared, often replaced by new homes or supermarkets.

Yet our brewers have fought back, with many of them diversifying into new product rages and selling their beer all around the world.

But just as things were starting to look up – helped by the Chancellor scrapping a planned hike in beer tax in the Budget – the coronavirus pandemic cam along and plunged the future of the industry into uncertainty.

Marston’s is in a stronger position than most. It is, after all, the country biggest beer brewer and boasts an annual turnover in excess of £1 billion.

But the proud old firm's revenues will have taken a major hit by the time the pubs reopen.

The situation is even more testing for independent pubs and brewers, who are left hoping they can weather the storm and be in a position to flourish once the lockdown is over and society returns to some form of normality.

The importance of the brewing trade to this region cannot be overstated.

More than 4,000 pubs add an estimated £2 billion to the economy each year, as well as employing tens of thousands of staff.

Tragically, it seems certain that some of these treasured alehouses will never re-open their doors.

One lesson we must learn from the lockdown is the importance of supporting our local firms and industries.

Put simply, when the region is back open for business our pubs will need our custom like never before.

Not that many of us will need much persuasion to get out for a drink when all this is over.