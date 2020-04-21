Shropshire Star Comment: The book that can remind us of happier times

A number of the region’s finest purveyors of ale, wine and cider feature in a new volume that shines a light on the brewing craft.

The likes of Ludlow Brewing Co and the vineyard at Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury, all feature in Britain in a Bottle, by drink experts Ted Bruning and Rupert Wheeler. Brewers from further afield also take their place in a book that aims to foster our love of a great pint.

With the nation locked down, the book can remind us of happier times at a local pub while in the digital age it’s relatively easy to get hold of decent brews online or from local off-licences and supermarkets.

Preparing the ingredients for a pint of ale only takes a few hours. But the process of fermenting beer takes several weeks and real ales are living products that continue to condition and ferment until served. Factor in the time it takes growers to plant hops and the 120 frost-free days they require to start flowering and you begin to get a sense of the work involved.

The price of a pint, therefore, can be viewed as being a bargain. A great deal of love, effort and skill goes into making each one.

Covid-19 has reminded us how much we miss socialising and there is no better space for that than the pub. And so, while we might not yet be able to return to a national favourite pastime, we can do so virtually through the pages of Britain in a Bottle.

These are challenging times and we must find hope where we can. Having our favourite tipple to celebrate our brewing heritage is a way to show support. Our region has magnificent built heritage. From the canals of the Black Country to the valleys of Ironbridge, it has been at the forefront of national prosperity over many years and our cultural heritage, which includes brewing, is a part of that.

So as lockdown continues for some time to come, it’s time to sit back, crack open a chilled drink and reflect on what brewers have achieved.