Andy Richardson: Covid-19 leading to rush of innovation

Unfortunately, last Thursday he timed his sprint finish just as neighbours took to their front doors to clap for carers. Suffering acute embarrassment, he has vowed to finish at 7pm rather than 8pm this week.

TV viewing figures are up as millions settle down in front of the box. The insufferable Piers Morgan imagines he’s reached peak popularity, when in fact even prisoners-in-their-own-homes have to find something to watch. Morgan delights in baiting MPs and Government Ministers. Conservative MPs now contest a game of rock, paper, scissors before appearing – with the loser put before the cameras. The dating industry has shut down as people no longer swipe right on Tinder dates for fear of catching Covid-19. Singles are being urged to date online, so only their computer is exposed to viruses.

We have become a nation of twitchers as lockdown encourages us to watch out for garden birds. The blue tit, woodpigeon and blackbird are the nation’s most populous, with the robin close behind. Batman does not feature.

Police forces around the world are taking a different approach to enforcement. In Philadelphia, 10 officers manhandled a maskless man off a train. In contrast, Madrid police handed out free masks to those who needed them. The prize, however, goes to an Asian police officer who feeds daily bananas to an armless, amputee monkey. Kindness takes all forms.

Covid-19 is leading to a rush of innovation as researchers rush to keep people safe. From hands-free door-openers to antiviral snood masks and from 3D printed face shields to acrylic doors for supermarket fruit, innovation is booming. One British company is offering 80 per cent grants for the best ideas while the patent office has never been so busy.

Restaurants and bakeries are wondering whether there will be any trade when normality resumes. Those who survive the initial lockdown face a bigger problem – the nation has become so good at baking and cooking that people no longer need to eat out.

During the Second World War, the British Government coined the slogan Keep Calm and Carry On. A similar phenomenon has begun now as billboards declare such slogans as ‘Community Is Kindness’ and ‘Please Believe These Days Will Pass’. They are wise words.