Andy Richardson: What is our exit strategy?

The question is asked on behalf of millions whose dutiful observance of lockdown is protecting the NHS and saving many lives. It’s not just the reporters who want to know. Business is lobbying so that it can set our economy back in motion while new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants the immediate release of the Government’s strategy.

Except there isn’t one, or so it seems. The absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led to a lack of top-down leadership and reports suggest the Government is yet to decide what happens next.

In many ways, the Downing Street briefings are confirmatory. All of us can work out likely next moves by observing trends and watching news from overseas.

Germany, for instance, has banned large public gatherings, church services, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theatres until August 31. Germany, we are told, is Europe’s best and we are Europe’s worst. It’s not difficult to work it out.

Covid-19 survivor Nadine Dorries has asked people to stop asking.

She ticked off the media in a tweet, before revealing an exit strategy we’d already worked out. “There is only one way we can ‘exit’ full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.” Why Government ministers can’t say that is anyone’s guess, for we know it to be true.

Inspirational tales restore faith in human nature.

Captain Fantastic, aka Captain Tom Moore, has generated an eight-figure sum for the NHS. The near-centenarian ought to feature on the next Honour’s List for setting the tone. Arise, Sir Tom.

Staff in the NHS and care homes show the most remarkable bravery as they place themselves in harm’s way to save lives.

A 106-year-old lady has survived the disease, giving hope to others, while the Texan owners of a gecko created a micro art gallery for it to keep her pet entertained. Drummer weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, however, takes the prize for his rock’n’roll solo to the BBC News theme music. With a clatter of drums, he put a smile on the faces of everyone. A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom.