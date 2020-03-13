Shropshire Star comment: Look after ourselves and those around us

The Government’s decision to take far less dramatic measures than many other countries is a move which critics say will prove to be a mistake over the long term.

That remains to be seen, and in the coming weeks we can expect to see direct action ramped up as the virus spreads.

While the focus is understandably on the impact of Covid-19 on our daily lives, behind the scenes the race is on to beat it through science. In some quarters, it is hoped that a long, hot summer will see the number of cases dwindle, with research suggesting the change in weather will drastically reduce the impact of the pandemic. But should that happen, we should not think that we are home and dry.

Experts believe the virus will be back again next winter – and they say its impact could could be greater than this time around. All of which makes the search for a vaccine more urgent.

This is a global health emergency, meaning scientists are currently working around the clock to stem the tide.

What is perhaps remarkable about coronavirus, is just how little we know about it.

It is fair to say that the illness has caught the world by surprise, with health professionals still desperately trying to figure out many of the long-term effects.

For example, as the virus has only been around since early December, we still do not know if people who contract it are immune should they recover from it.

For the time being, all we can do is listen to the advice of the health professionals and look after the people around us.

This is especially important when it comes to the elderly and vulnerable, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions who are most susceptible to coronavirus. As we move into the ‘delay’ phase, it is our duty to make sure these people in our communities are protected.

Despite the Government taking strong action to help Britain’s economy during the coronavirus outbreak, there remain serious concerns over its impact on business.

Shopping centre giant Intu’s troubles were not started by the virus – it reported a £2 billion loss last year – but it is entirely possible that a loss in trade over the coming weeks and months could lead to its demise.

Meanwhile Cineworld has warned that the impact of the disease could leave it unable to pay its debts and remain in business, cutting the market value of the world’s second-largest cinema chain by nearly 20 per cent.

The fact is that Covid-19 is having a serious impact across all business sectors.

And worryingly, the situation is extremely likely to get worse before it starts to improve.

Sadly, some firms will not survive the impact on trade, while others will be starting off from a very low base once the worst of the virus is behind us.

It is worth remembering that the world is dealing with an issue that is far more than just a health crisis.