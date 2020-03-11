Shropshire Star comment: This is not the time to panic

It is clear that we are in the early stages of what is expected to be an epidemic, which in the worst case scenario could see up to 80 per cent of the population infected.

Exactly what steps are taken in response to the outbreak will depend on its severity, but it is possible that schools will be closed and public gatherings restricted or cancelled.

Put simply, we have not really seen anything like this in British society in living memory.

While it is to be expected that people will be worried, it is important that we bear a few things in mind when we consider the impact of this illness.

Firstly, we must listen to and follow the advice of our health professionals, who will give us all the information we need over the coming weeks and months.

This is not the time to panic, and the most important thing to remember is that the vast majority of people are not under any great risk from Covid-19.

Those who are at risk, be it people who are elderly or who have underlying health problems, must be our number one priority at this stage.

We should all do our bit to check on elderly neighbours, even if it means a quick knock on the door to make sure that they are alright.

The focus of the country’s response so far has been on contain and delay, which involves tracing people who have had contact with those diagnosed with coronavirus and getting them to self-isolate in case symptoms develop.

From the end of the month health experts are likely to start advising people with mild cold and flu-like symptoms to assume they may have coronavirus and self-isolate.

It is important to remember that for the time being, winter bugs are still circulating, so any illness is more likely to be those.

The key message is that until we are told otherwise, for the vast majority of us, life can go on as normal.

Tracy Felstead was a 19-year-old post office clerk when she was jailed for six months in 2001, having been convicted of stealing £11,500 from her employer.

Almost two decades on, it looks as though she, along with former Midlands sub-postmistress Rubbina Shaheen and 55 other former post office workers, may be the victims of one of the biggest miscarriages of justice of modern times.

A House of Commons select committee yesterday heard how Miss Felstead, from Telford, was convicted solely on the evidence of a flawed computer system.

A forensic accountant, appointed by the Post Office itself to get to the bottom of the claims, said he was wilfully obstructed when it emerged his findings might not be favourable.

Rachel Reeves, the MP who chaired yesterday’s hearing, says Miss Felstead was used as a scapegoat by the Post Office, and it seems hard to disagree.

The ‘Horizon 57’ now wait to hear whether their convictions will be overturned, and we hope their case is processed swiftly and fairly. Nothing will ever make up for the three months Miss Felstead spent in jail.