Shropshire Star comment: Poor mobile coverage must become thing of the past

Will Rishi Sunak deliver the tax cuts that Boris Johnson pledged in the Tories general election manifesto? Will there be a major – and much-needed – funding boost for adult social care?

Will the new Chancellor depart from the strict fiscal rules laid out by his predecessor Sajid Javid and loosen the purse strings? And just how much of the Budget will have been re-modelled to take into account the coronavirus crisis that is playing havoc with the world’s money markets?

While much of the Budget will remain the source of heated speculation for now there is one pledge that already seems to be cast in stone.

Ministers have spoken openly for some time about the need for faster broadband across the UK – and tomorrow’s expected announcement of a £5 billion funding pot to help roll it out will mark the first crucial stage in matching those ambitions.

It follows the Conservatives’ election pledge to bring full fibre and gigabit-capable broadband to every home and business in Britain within five years. Gigabit broadband, which is 40 times faster than standard superfast broadband, will be rolled out to the hardest-to-reach 20 per cent of the country.

This will come as music to the ears of people across our region who fit squarely into that category. Tens of thousands of people in rural areas have spent years grappling with poor connectivity, and it is about time the issue was addressed.

The Chancellor’s announcement will be greeted with a collective sigh of relief so loud ministers will probably be able to hear it from Westminster.

This is about far more than people being able to download films more quickly. Many people rely on decent broadband speeds for their livelihoods, and better levels of connectivity boost growth and prosperity.

Advertising

If the UK is truly to become a global leader in the coming years, then poor and patchy mobile coverage simply must become a thing of the past.

+++

The Knife Angel is without doubt one of the most striking pieces of art to have been produced in recent years.

Standing 27ft high and containing more than 100,000 blades, it is little wonder that most people who see it for the first time stand in awe for a few minutes before being able to utter a word.

Advertising

It really does take your breath away, but its value goes far beyond simple aesthetic pleasure.

The Knife Angel is proving to be a more than useful tool in the fight against the scourge of knife crime, which has had devastating consequences across the country in recent years.

In the coming weeks thousands of children from our region will get to see the unique sculpture, in Telford and Wolverhampton. We can hope that it will instil in them the ability to question the wisdom of carrying knives.

Too many youngsters are drawn into knife crime without considering the consequences.

Often, by the time they realise the folly of their actions it is too late.

The Knife Angel provides a crucial lesson for all of our young people.