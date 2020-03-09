Shropshire Star comment: Action needed on juvenile crime

A high proportion of crimes are committed by people who in layman’s terms, are hardened criminals.

For example, it is not unusual for burglars to clock up dozens of offences and spend years of their life behind bars, having being jailed only to come out and commit the same type of crime again, and again, and again.

In recent years a particular concern has been the increasing numbers of young people who are being drawn into this cycle of crime.

Figures released today show that across our region more than one third of young offenders go on to re-offend within a year of their release. Nearly 400 youths aged under 18 racked up more than 1,300 new offences in the space of a year – a deeply concerning figure which should really prompt strong action from the Government. What these figures do tell us, is that this country’s approach to law and order over the past decade has clearly not worked.

Over that time we have seen a drastic reduction in police officer numbers, a worrying focus on what is laughably termed “community rehabilitation”, and a continual weakening of the judiciary and probation services. And despite police and crime commissioners launching a myriad of politically correct schemes to help criminals re-engage with society, re-offending rates remain stubbornly high.

Nationally, we have actually seen a fall in the number of young offenders, but we should not be fooled into believing that means youngsters are less likely to break the law.

The majority of so called “minor” crimes don’t even enter a police officer’s notebook these days, let alone a court of law, so it is fair to say that the figures are skewed.

In order to genuinely reduce juvenile crime in this country, we need to improve our education standards and open up more youth centres. While there should be no rush to criminalise youngsters, those who do get on the wrong side of the law must face the consequences – as well as a genuine chance of rehabilitation.

The steep increase in the number of youngsters who were home schooled over the last year can be looked at in a number of ways.

On one hand, the rise could mean that an increasing number of parents are losing faith in schools across our region.

Alternatively, more people may simply view it as a better way for them to offer a more rounded education.

Across our region almost 3,000 children were home schooled, although the real figure is likely to be far higher, as parents are not required by law to register their children as home-educated.

Although studies have shown that the majority of home-taught youngsters receive a good education, there is always a concern that some parents may be unable to meet their children’s needs.

This is certainly not always for the want of trying, but there is perhaps a case for greater regulation of home schooling in this country.

One thing is for certain, a child’s education is of crucial importance.

Everyone deserves the very best start in life.