Shropshire Star comment: No easy solution to challenges facing aviation industry

Coming just five months after holiday giant Thomas Cook went to the wall, it serves as another reminder of the increasingly treacherous nature of the sector, which has also lost budget airline FlyBMI in the past year.

Thomas Cook’s woes had surfaced long before it went into liquidation. The 178-year-old firm had gone through a calamitous merger in 2007, while debts ballooned year-on-year.

With losses up to £1.5 billion, it was only a matter of time before it hit the skids, which is precisely what happened after one final, doomed bail out attempt.

In some ways, Flybe’s downfall has been equally as easy to predict.

The firm, which flew to 27 destinations from Birmingham Airport, spent most of the past decade attempting to become one of the big boys, with plans laid out for it to transform into Europe’s biggest regional airline.

The idea was simple enough.

Raising cash through a stock exchange floatation would enable Flybe to increase its fleet size and concentrate on moving passengers between the continent’s minor cities.

But the model struggled from the word go, at one point leaving the operator with a fleet of aircraft which it could not fly.

Eventually the money ran out, but not before a stay of execution at the start of last year when a consortium piled more good money after bad.

It may have been a massive drop in bookings due to coronavirus which finally killed the airline off, but the writing has been on the wall for a long time.

Once again, it is passengers and staff who suffer. The loss of Thomas Cook forced a repatriation of more than 150,000 British holidaymakers, while thousands of Flybe customers have seen their flights cancelled. Around 2,000 jobs are at risk.

There is no easy solution to the challenges facing the aviation industry, but it is clear that Flybe’s planes will not be the last ones to disappear from our skies.

The unique bond between people and their dogs is something to be cherished.

For many pet owners, dogs serve as trusty, loyal companions, who are always there for them in times of need.

The ancient Greeks, in all their wisdom, knew it, with Homer’s Odyssey serving as the first real paean of the timeless loyalty of dogs to man.

Naturally, things have moved on a tad since then, and the pampered pooches at Crufts are examples of how our canine friends of today are often treated like royalty.

It is not uncommon to see dogs dressed in designer outfits, while some lay their heads down in kennels that look more like luxury apartments.

There’s even a pooch mentioned on this very page who has his own £5,000 palace which resembles Windsor Castle.

Good for you, Archie.

Tragically, there are still some despicable examples of the human race who feel it is acceptable to mistreat dogs.

Their cruel actions must not go unpunished. Anyone who witnesses a dog being badly treated should immediately inform the authorities.