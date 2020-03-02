Shropshire Star comment: Lollipop men and women are local heroes

Walking has to be the greenest form of travel, and children of yesteryear would think nothing of walking miles to school in all weathers. The idea of mum or dad giving them a lift in the car – if they had a car in the first place – was laughable.

But if children are to walk, parents have to be reassured that they are safe. One of the reasons why parents take them to school in the comfort of the car is that they know that they will arrive safely.

Part of this trend has been driven by fear that the children are vulnerable while walking on their own, and could be preyed on, with the ultimate nightmare being that they could be kidnapped.

Actually a greater danger is that they could be knocked down while crossing the road to school. Ironically lots of cars descending on schools to drop off and pick up youngsters “safely” only adds to the hazards.

So the school crossing patrols, the traditional lollipop ladies and lollipop men who ensure children have a helping hand in getting across the road, not only have a continuing role but, if we are serious about encouraging more children to walk to school, are more important than ever.

And yet across the country their numbers have declined as councils have sought to save cash.

Some schools do have pedestrian crossings, which rely on the discipline of high spirited youngsters for their safe operation. There is however nothing quite like somebody holding up a big Stop sign.

The lollipop men and women are low key local heroes, whose value has been recognised by some appearing in the Queen’s honours list.

Far from being a throwback, lollipop ladies and gentlemen are perfectly in tune with modern concerns – they help protect children, and by facilitating walking, help protect the planet.