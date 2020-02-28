Shropshire Star comment: PM's response is nowhere near good enough

During that time river levels rose dramatically and broke through flood barriers, resulting in carnage. In some cases residents have been forced to flee their damaged homes, and across the region it has been a daily battle for many of them to salvage what is left of their belongings.

The flooding has wrought havoc on communities, disrupted travel on roads and railways, and led to the cancellation of numerous events. Businesses have lost trade and seen serious damage to property, with shopping centres forced to close.

In the space of less than two weeks, daily life has drastically changed for thousands of people. And to top it all off, Storm Jorge is due to sweep in over the weekend, while a yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for much of the Midlands.

What we really need now is good, strong leadership from our Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently secured a sizeable Commons majority thanks in no small part to the votes of many people who live in areas of the country worst hit by flooding.

But in the nation’s time of great need, Mr Johnson is nowhere to be seen.

According to Downing Street, the PM has deliberately stayed away from flood-hit areas to avoid “distracting” from the response of the emergency services. It is true to say that a visit from Mr Johnson would not do anything to change the desperate situation that people in the affected areas find themselves in. Nobody is expecting him to appear on the scene and magic all the rain away. But Number 10 must surely be aware of the public perception of Mr Johnson’s no show?

Rightly or wrongly, he is viewed by many as attempting to rule from afar. His desperation to connect with flood-ravaged communities during November’s election campaign has seemingly been replaced with a reluctance to engage.

Regardless of how ministers attempt to spin it, the Government’s handling of the issue suggests a lack of concern for people who live in these struggling communities.

Even yesterday, when parts of the Midlands were finally granted a ministerial appearance, the visit was not particularly well handled.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, who Mr Johnson has tasked with dealing with the crisis, set foot in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, but missed Bridgnorth off the schedule. Once this is all over, Mr Johnson and his Government will have some serious questions to answer.

Whoever is advising him – and we can all take a pretty good guess at who that is – should reflect on the simple fact that the Government’s inadequate response to the flooding has made a lot of people very angry.

On top of this, ministers must also launch a thorough review into the state of this country’s flood defences. The Government has been keen to trumpet new measures to help those affected by the floods, including a new £500 hardship payment and council tax and business rates relief. But it is all a little bit like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

We can only wish all of those who have been affected by flooding our very best wishes in these extremely difficult times.

To put it bluntly, Mr Johnson’s response is nowhere near good enough.