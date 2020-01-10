Shropshire Star comment: Drink drivers' remorse does not bring back lost lives

Jordan Birch, 23, from the Shropshire village of Woore, was tearful in the dock as he faced the consequences of his actions.

The families of his victim will have shed many tears already.

Blaine Johnson was another young man, with much promise in the world of music.

He was in a taxi on his way to a gig at Keele University when Birch’s van smashed into it at twice the 30mph speed limit.

Blaine, who was on the brink of greater commercial success, was killed.

For all his remorse, not many people will feel much sympathy for Birch, who on the evidence of the case had drunk about six pints of beer that evening, and said he felt “a little drunk” as he took the wheel of his van.

The offences he admitted were causing Blaine’s death by dangerous driving, and serious injury by dangerous driving to the taxi driver, Kashif Usman.

Birch will have been given some credit in the legal process for his admissions of guilt. His counsel said he knew he deserved prison. His sentence is one of four years and eight months.

The judge told him: “An aberration it may be, but the consequences were catastrophic.”

Birch clearly already rues his foolish actions, and will now have plenty of time inside to dwell on his regrets for what he did that night.

Through his own irresponsibility, he has ruined his own life, and those of others. He also suffered significant injuries in the crash.

Despite all the campaigns, there are still people who take the wheel after having a drink. There is a debate over whether the policy should be one of zero tolerance.

Until then it remains legal to drink to a certain level, and drive. But somebody who drinks six pints of beer can be under no illusions that they are over the odds and a danger to themselves and others.

People who get “a little drunk” are sometimes seen as comical. Give them vehicle keys, and they are potential killers.