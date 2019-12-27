Shropshire Star comment: Labour needs a major rethink

The response in many nations, including our own, has been for the Official Opposition to move ever further to the left.

Yet voters in our region made it clear at the ballot box what they thought of the left-wing policies of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

Though some might be in tune with that ideology, it seems too many fear these policies are a road to perdition. People were simply not persuaded by Labour’s radical manifesto.

Labour has decided to take a period of reflection, during which time it will dwell on what went wrong.

Shropshire Star post-election survey results:

More importantly, that time will be used by the runners and riders jostling for position to take over the party.

There is a difference between now and the early 1980s. Back then, Militant – which many compare to Momentum – was not in charge.

The leadership and voting structures were not set up to enshrine a pure left ideology. No longer is that true. Momentum now runs much of the Labour Party and many centrists have been sidelined or moved out. Yet, according to our survey at least, such action is folly.

Labour had many good policies at the General Election, not least its desire to take affirmative action to slow climate change. Yet it will never be able to put those policies into place if it remains in opposition.

In order for it to even challenge for power, the message from our readers is that the party must move back to a centre left position. That is the position that made Tony Blair the longest serving Labour Prime Minister and earned him three election victories.

Labour is in the midst an existential crisis. Irrespective of the tribal views that people hold, it is in all our interests for Labour to revive itself and hold Boris Johnson to account.

It already faces years out of Government – probably more than the five Boris Johnson secured earlier this month. If it remains too far left, it risks spending much longer in the wilderness.