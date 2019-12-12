Shropshire Star comment: Hospices should never face threat of closure

Run by a leading charity, it examined in some depth the challenges facing the sector over the next two decades.

And the commission's conclusions were deeply concerning to say the least.

With the need for end of life care increasing drastically due to an ageing population, the demands placed on hospices are increasing year-on-year.

The sad fact is that many hospices are facing financial ruin, with the donations they rely upon drying up at the same time as demand on their services is rising.

Earlier this year, for the first time in history, one of Britain’s 200 independent hospices has closed its doors for good.

St Clare’s in Jarrow had been serving its community for 30 years, raising nearly all of its annual costs of £2.2 million from donations.

But following a period of medical understaffing, concerns from independent regulator the Care Quality Commission and mounting financial pressures, it has had no choice but to shut down.

In the West Midlands we have seen Acorns encounter trouble, with the Black Country-based hospice forced to consider a plan to close its Walsall site due to lack of funding.

Fortunately, the threat of immediate closure has gone for the time being, thanks largely to a fundraising drive that has brought in £500,000.

But this is a temporary reprieve rather than a solution to Acorns' problems, and the hospice needs to raise £2m in total in order to safeguard its long-term future.

The sector’s income from legacies is down, as is NHS funding and donations.

Hospice UK has been sounding warning bells about sustainability for a while now, but no action has been taken.

So many hospices rely on gestures of goodwill from the public to fund the excellent services they provide.

We can all do our bit to help our local hospices continue into the future.

Whichever party forms the next government, they must look at how the sector is funded.

No hospice should ever be under the threat of closure.