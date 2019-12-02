Shropshire Star comment: Hope out of tragedy

The Wolves hero’s world fell apart when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017, his doctor’s words leaving him with nothing to prepare for but the end of his life.

But after a year-long battle, which involved intense chemotherapy, the 33-year-old was told he was in complete remission from the disease and would live to fight another day.

Ikeme’s story – detailed in his new book, which is serialised in the Shropshire Star throughout this week – is a powerful one that makes for compelling reading.

The former Wolves stopper speaks candidly about thinking his diagnosis was a death sentence, before he managed to summon the strength to fight the illness with all his might.

He goes into detail about the effects leukaemia had on him and his family, and explains how he came out of it all a stronger person.

Now he is very much on the way back.

There is even a possibility he could come out of retirement and return to some form of involvement with Wolves.

There is little doubt that with his experience and expertise, Ikeme could prove to be invaluable in a mentoring capacity with younger players.

He may well have a lot to offer as a coach.

His strong bond with the club, and particularly his adoring fans at Molineux, will no doubt ensure that he is well looked after.

The club, to their great credit, have already said the door is open for Ikeme when he feels the time is right to return.

Understandably, Ikeme needs to take his time when deciding over his next move.

The type of character that Carl Ikeme is.

He will want to be able to devote himself fully to whatever he decides to do.

One thing is certain, it is fantastic to have him back firing on all cylinders.

We wish him well for the future – whatever he chooses to do.