Meghan’s abuse has been shameful - Shirley Tart

Prince Harry and his wife would seem to have gone the extra mile in a serious effort to continue and expand their commitment to the communities to which they belong, to enjoy their royal role and like other new parents, to bring up and protect their first baby. Yes of course we all wanted to see the little one while he was still a tiny but the family made their decision and all was well!

But now, they also must face any repercussions from the actions they have felt forced to take because their privacy is being constantly invaded. And a particular worry for Harry is seeing the wife he loves, being the object of it all. However, this young couple now believe it has all gone too far and they are intending to sue for what they see as an unforgiveable intrusion into their lives.

And this of course is not the first time that they have had to tackle what they see as bullying, comment on her background, questioning her colour and generally wishing her well but now would she please go home.

Treating anyone with such contempt is unforgiveable. And some messages aimed at her over this past 18-months – even when she was heavily pregnant - have been shameful.

This time, it seems that somehow a private letter written by Meghan to her estranged father had indeed fallen into the wrong hands and used for the wrong reasons.

There is no acceptable excuse.

Harry is increasingly hurt and angry at the ‘bullying’ and now tells of being a ‘silent witness to her suffering.’ And he’s had enough. So he has announced that his wife is suing the Sunday newspaper involved after the Prince detailed what he saw as bullying over the past nine months.

Of course Harry’s concerns are bound to be accentuated because of how his much loved mother was treated. But it’s wrong to keep holding Diana as an example and ought not to be necessary. And those of us who do our absolute best to live up to our calling and feel privileged to be allowed into other people’s lives. As someone who has been in the business for more than 60 years, while trying to hold true to what we are there for – to report the news, try to expose and help change injustice and yes, even entertain a bit and create a few smiles.

Believe me, we do care and there are more of us than cruel examples we are also up against.

We make mistakes, of course we do but try to put them right if we can. And the challenge with people attacking the industry, while absolutely understandable, ought not to reflect on us all.

We do feel the pain of others as well.