Pete Madeley: Brexit deal hopes are slimmer than ever

This despite the fact that the Benn Act – more commonly known as the Surrender Act – was passed into law forcing him to request an extension if he fails to strike a deal with Brussels.

The Prime Minister is fully aware of the potential consequences of heading into a general election having asked the EU for yet another Brexit delay.

It would not be a good look – unless his request was rejected (a possibility, considering MPs have given the EU no reason to believe that a new deal they can agree on is in the offing); or he was able to somehow convince the electorate that his failure to deliver what he promised was not for the want of trying on his part.

So it is hardly surprising that in the last 48 hours there have been murmurs of a new Brexit masterplan ready to be unveiled.

We are told Mr Johnson has alternative plans for the backstop, which he is likely to announce before the end of the week prior to embarking on a charm offensive with EU leaders over the weekend.

Reluctance

Up to now he has been very keen to say what his new deal won't be – namely a reheated version of Theresa May's agreement, while also pouring cold water on claims that he plans to set up 'customs clearance centres' near the Irish border.

We are likely to get a better idea of what the Prime Minister hopes to achieve in today's keynote Tory conference speech.

But the EU's continued reluctance to compromise with Mr Johnson suggests his efforts may all be in vain.

Events in the Commons may be more pertinent, however, with the resolve of Remainer MPs hardening since the outcry over the Government's response to the Supreme Court ruling last week.

Labour MPs I have spoken to suggest they will not support any Brexit deal put forward by Mr Johnson.

The Lib Dems and the SNP won't back him under any circumstances either now they believe they have blocked no-deal, and it is certainly no foregone conclusion that all members of the hard Brexit favouring ERG will fall into line.

The result is that while you certainly can't fault the PM for effort, the chances of a Brexit deal getting through Parliament appear to be slimmer than ever.