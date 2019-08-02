Star comment: Ignore the signs and take the blame

They love it. But you notice something doesn't seem quite right. Delight turns to heartbreak. You are left with a dead pup, distressed children, and the vexed question of trying to get your money back from the dodgy dealer.

Britain is supposed to be a nation of dog lovers, but there is money to be made from dogs as well, and therein lies a problem.

In a world of supply and demand, these lovable bundles of fur and fun are a commodity for unscrupulous dealers. They have a business to run, and the pup or kitten is the product.

Over the past decade there has been a massive increase in complaints to the RSPCA about the puppy trade. It reflects the growth in the puppy farming business, in which some breeds can sell for hundreds, of even thousands, of pounds.

At its nefarious end, this is intensive farming for puppies. They are bred continually. In an environment in which making money is king, other considerations like animal welfare may be bothersome inconveniences which interfere with profits.

No wonder your adorable pup has such sad eyes. What a tale they could tell if only they could talk.

There is a positive side to the rise in complaints in that it will to some extent indicate an unwillingness of people to put up with the activities of puppy farms.

Either way, the latest figures are a concern and it is to be hoped that the growing awareness of puppy farming means that anybody looking for a new pet takes precautions to check before buying. Some of the shocking cases from around the UK demonstrate just how terrible the conditions can be.

The issue is not solely about puppy farms, but about the customers too. The puppy farms are thriving because people are buying dogs from them. The enthusiasm of people to have a dog is understandable, but that enthusiasm should not cloud judgment and critical faculties.

If the seller wants to hand the pup over in a car park on a cash-only basis, you should at least wonder why you have been denied the opportunity to see the pup in the conditions in which it has been brought up.

Wilfully ignore the warning signs, and you are supporting your local puppy farm. You may be complicit in cruelty.

There are kinder choices. There are established, trustworthy breeders with good reputations you could deal with.

And bear in mind there are whole armies of rescue dogs looking for new homes. They are just waiting for your love.