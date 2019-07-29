Shropshire Star comment: Benefits system is in a crisis

The benefits system has been creaking and there have been pointed questions in the House of Commons despite attempts to address some of the chief concerns.

And the heat is being felt by our councils, which are having to fork out huge amounts to help tide over benefit claimants who are struggling with their housing costs.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions give an indication of the scale of the problem.

In some cases councils are paying out over a million pounds in discretionary housing payments.

Sandwell Council forked out £1.35 million last year. Wolverhampton was only just shy of the million mark, while Walsall was at £1.07 million.

Over at Shropshire Council, the authority had to pay out over £450,000 last year, making up 94 per cent of its government allocation – exceed that allocation, and the council has to find the extra money itself. Average payment was £537.

Telford & Wrekin's figure was £558,600.

The trend is of a spiralling increase in the amounts being paid – an 82 per cent rise in Sandwell since discretionary housing payments were introduced in 2013-14, and more than double in Shropshire.

The overall impression is of a system which is not working as it should, being kept going by ad hoc measures.

Housing charity Shelter recognises that the discretionary housing payments can be vital in many cases to stop people potentially losing their homes.

"They shouldn't be a replacement for a fit-for-purpose welfare system," says Polly Neate, Shelter's chief executive.

“To solve the underlying crisis for good, the Government must commit to building 3.1 million social homes in the next 20 years, as well as making sure housing benefit is enough to actually cover rents.”

At national level you-know-what has consumed the attention and focus of our political leaders, but these figures are a reminder of the issues that are affecting the lives of many ordinary Britons across our patch and across the whole nation.

So-called reforms which were meant to create a better welfare system are now past the point where the various difficulties which have arisen could be described as teething problems.

They are no longer teething problems – they are problems.

These payments are sticking plasters on a grand scale.

And the signs are that they will be applied in ever-increasing numbers unless the underlying maladies are tackled.