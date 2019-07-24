Shropshire Star comment: Enjoy the sun - safely - while it is here

With school out for summer, it’s time to make the best of things while the sun shines.

We may not be blessed with the sort of once-in-a-generation summer we enjoyed last year – so it’s time to make hay now. Balmy summer temperatures are a boon to many.

They are a great boost for parents worrying about the long six weeks at home, not to mention the tourist attractions around the region that will welcome the undoubted uplift in visitor numbers.

Summer is a time when people are more inclined to spend and when our region can attract income from other parts of the UK.

Shropshire is one of the nation’s best-kept secrets, where the countryside is a match for anywhere; be that the Lake District and Cornwall, Scotland or Yorkshire.

Further afield, into Mid Wales, there is spectacular scenery and wildlife – with the beautiful Welsh coastline also within easy reach. This really is the region that has it all.

That’s not to say we should be complacent as boiling temperatures continue throughout the week. There are dangers and revellers ought to take care and avoid a lobster-pink tan by using the correct type of suncream.

They should be hydrated at all times while animals and pets must not to be left in cars or areas where there is poor ventilation.

The elderly and vulnerable should also be given a helping hand. For while youngsters and adults might wish to run around in the sun, there will be those who find the hot temperatures a challenge.

We can all do our bit to be neighbourly, to look after those who need a helping hand. We also should make sure that good honest fun doesn’t get out of hand. Rivers are pretty and some consider them a great place to cool off; but there is danger in the deep and people should never take unnecessary risks.

Hopefully, there will be sufficient common sense and community spirit to go round, to ensure that the coming months are enjoyed by all. There are plenty of great activities in the long, hot days ahead.

The main message is simple: enjoy it – safely – while it lasts.