Shropshire Star comment: The future is here...at some point

They dangle something before your eyes which is desirable but, so often, tantalisingly unattainable.

The spectacular launch by EE of 5G held out the promise of so much. There was a 5G-powered gig featuring Stormzy. This is technology for the cutting edge, technology to keep Britain ahead of the game, technology for some people while others go without...

If you are in a big urban area, like Birmingham, you are in with a shout of taking advantage of it. If you look out of your window and see green fields, you may quite possibly be having problems with the existing system and get the feeling while others are racing ahead, you lag behind. Lagging, certainly.

Even if you live in one of those urban areas which seem first in the queue for such things – behind London, obviously – you are quite likely to have to wait for the advent of 5G, or to access the equipment you need to take advantage of it.

Coverage is currently restricted to a few areas and only a few select smartphones are capable of 5G operation. And we all know as well the question marks which have arisen over Huawei phones amid the heightening of tension between America and China.

Then there is the issue of cost, as contract prices are significantly higher. Like all such emerging new technologies, it may be sensible to hold on and wait for the heat of competition to bring the prices down, and one expert is recommending you do just that, and don’t rush in unless you need to.

If you are in an area without it in the first place you will have no option but to hold on anyway.

Nevertheless, there are always ultra keen technophiles desperate to get their hands on the latest thing. Others take the entirely reasonable view that if their existing phone is doing the business, what is the point of making the jump to 5G?

Put on the 5G salesperson’s hat, and the case for making the change is that 5G offers an impressive increase in internet speed and response times.

After this launch, we have seen the future. Now all we have to do is wait for this future to arrive.