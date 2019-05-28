Shropshire Star comment: Society will benefit if help given

They suffer financially or lose their liberty in order that society is protected from further misdemeanours.

Magistrates and judges look to teach them a lesson. And they are left in no doubt further transgressions will lead to progressively harsher punishments.

There is a wider responsibility for magistrates and judges to consider, however. Their job is to administer some carrot as well as stick.

For society cannot function correctly if it is constantly punishing those who fail to learn a lesson and are disincentivised to do so.

If committing crime is more profitable than following the straight and narrow, people will transgress.

And if viable, law-abiding alternatives are not taught, if criminals are not given alternative pathways that lead to productive lives, no progress will be made.

Sadly, society currently finds itself facing just such a scenario.

Rates of re-offending are absurdly high, probation is not working and offenders are not given enough support. It is too easy to slip back into criminal ways, to engage in nefarious practice, and too difficult to lead a crime-free life. Something must be done.

A debate rages about whether it is sensible to send people to prison for less than 12 months, about whether society might not benefit more by providing those who have transgressed with community-based sentences.

Whichever side of the argument people are on, there is a mantra about which all can agree – the bottom line for our criminal justice system must be to stop people re-offending.

Breaking the cycle and preventing people from making the same mistakes over and over again must take precedent. Changing the behaviours of those most likely to transgress makes us all safer and leads to greater community cohesion.

Work must be done to achieve that objective. It will not happen without investment of time, money and ideas. And yet we remain hamstrung as the Government has too few resources to invest.

And it would be politically unpopular for money to be spent on offenders when there are other priorities, like health, education, social care and mental health.

Currently, the system is broken. It is time for decisive words and deeds.