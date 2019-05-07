Wonders of modern construction

On this page we look at some of the great wonders of the world, which have taken a total of more than 4,000 years to construct. But Bridgnorth architect Johnson Design Partnership reckons it could deliver the lot of them in a single century.

The Great Wall of China, for example, originally took 2,000 years to construct, but the company says using pre-cast blocks and 3D printing could cut this down to just two decades.

Chichen Itza in what is now Mexico took hundreds of years to build, but could today be knocked up in about five years, using a helicopter to bring in a steel frame ready to be clad in stone.

We do foresee a slight fly in the ointment, though. HS2 was first proposed in 2009, but will not see the first trains until 2026 at the earliest. Similarly, planning for the West Midland Metro tram line began in 1981, but is not expected to reach Brierley Hill until 2023.

Construction times may have become quicker. But we bet the Qin dynasty found it easier to get planning permission.