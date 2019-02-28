How to avoid being a victim of crime

Ensuring we make sure people know what they can do to help prevent crime is crucial, for example there are steps motorists and homeowners can take to help deter thieves and we’re always keen to offer crime prevention advice. Making a home less attractive to burglars can help prevent it from being targeted with burglar alarms and security lighting offering increased security, and if you do have a burglar alarm, please make sure you set it. A home that looks empty is more likely to be targeted by a burglar so it’s worth taking a few steps when you go out. It doesn’t need to be much, leaving a light on a timer, particularly during the dark nights, can help.

A lot of burglars are opportunist and will try a door on the off chance it’s been left unlocked, and unfortunately if it has, their luck is in. It’s always worth double checking all doors are securely locked and windows shut before you leave the house. It’s easy to forget when you’re in a hurry, but it’s the simplest way for a burglar to get into your home. Even if you’re in the house we would suggest you make sure you lock your doors as someone could still get in without you knowing, and always double check doors and downstairs windows are secure before you got to bed.

We often see burglaries where the car keys have been taken and the car subsequently stolen from the drive, there are ways we can combat this by making sure keys aren’t left near the front door or a window, hide them away somewhere safe. A lot of newer vehicles now have keyless entry and we know that criminals are using various gadgets to carry out what is known as a relay theft. Thankfully there are steps we can take to help prevent these from happening and again keeping keys away from doors and windows helps as it makes it difficult for thieves to amplify the signal. There are a number of products you can get to keep your keys in that block the signal too, or you can use a good old fashioned metal tin.

Never leave valuables on display in an empty vehicle, when you leave the car try and take the valuables with you. If you can’t, make sure they’re hidden away from view and always double check the car is locked. If you can park in a well-lit area.

It’s surprising the amount of people who make sure they have adequate security measures for their homes but don’t think about sheds, garages and other outbuildings. The value of the things we store in them can easily add up and it’s important to make sure you’ve got good quality locks.

In the unfortunate event someone does get broken into, or they’re a victim of theft, it is always helpful if their property has been security marked either with an ultra-violet pen or with a forensic property marking product, such as SmartWater. If it’s been marked and registered we can return the item to its rightful owner.

In 2015, Cleobury Mortimer became the first town to work with West Mercia Police on We Don’t Buy Crime to help prevent burglaries. In partnership with police and Cleobury Mortimer Town Council every household in the town was provided with a SmartWater kit to protect their property, while signs, funded for by West Mercia Police’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, have been displayed to let people know the forensic technology is in use. The signs are in place in key locations to act as a deterrent to would be thieves. Since Cleobury Mortimer, many other towns and villages have signed up across the county with We Don’t Buy Crime proving to have a significant impact on preventing crime and we’re still encouraging more towns and villages to get involved. If you would like to find out more about becoming a We Don’t Buy Crime area please get in contact with Sgt Ram Aston who will be more than happy to help. You can email Sgt Aston at ram.aston@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

We Don’t Buy Crime is West Mercia Police’s response to tackling serious acquisitive crime which includes crimes such as burglary and theft and the associated harm they can bring.