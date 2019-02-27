Shropshire Star comment Safety of children is a matter for us all

That is the disturbing reality that we must all live with.

And yet it need not be so. We all have it within our power to do something about child sexual exploitation. We all have the power to make a difference and protect children from those who mean them harm.

It is the view of many that the worst crime of all is child abuse. It has profound long-term effects, causing irreparable damage that ruins lives.

Abuse causes children to feel numb – the only way to cope with dysfunctional dynamics at home. Disconnecting with what is happening to them, or going on around them, helps children to screen out the physical abuse or yelling, hurtful comments, scenes of domestic violence, abuse, and damaging experiences associated with isolation and neglect.

And yet such numbness can continue through to adult life, which is profoundly unhealthy.

The list of conditions caused by child sexual abuse is lengthy. Children are likely to experience low self-esteem, self-hatred and problems with intimacy. They are more likely to be mistrustful, uncomfortable in their bodies, and feel worthless.

Fearful

Children who have suffered are prone to being emotionally needy. They are more likely to suffer from anxiety, problems with boundaries, depression, alcohol addiction, drug addiction and problems with anger. And they are more likely to enter adulthood feeling fearful, unlovable, dirty, easily irritated.

Other issues will arise. They will have problems with setting limits, they may feel unprotected or gullible and they are more likely to be people pleasers who put others first, are fearful of authority and are intimidated easily and socially awkward.

It is remarkable, therefore, that people don’t do more to help. For we all have it within our power to spot the warning signs, to raise the alarm bells and to be a force for good. We must not leave it to social workers, the police or other agencies to make the first move.

And while we must be aware of the damage that false allegations can cause, the wellbeing of children must always be the first priority for a responsible and wise society.

Many people who are in everyday contact with children can learn how to broach delicate issues and make a profound difference to their lives.