Shropshire Star comment: Giving the greatest gift of all

During her lifetime, she took the decision to join the Organ Donor Register and she shared that information with others.

And so when she departed, she gave to others the greatest gift of all – life.

Those who might not have survived without her magnanimous intervention can now look forward to prolonged life.

They will share happy times with family and friends.

Tracey Pritchard

They will be buoyed at the generosity of a stranger.

Their faith in human nature will be restored.

And they will go on living after their own life might otherwise have ended.

It is important that all of us consider signing up for the Organ Donor Register.

While some might have spiritual, religious or philosophical objections, the vast majority will be predisposed to helping others.

Comfort

They will take comfort in the fact that they will create some form of personal legacy, that their benevolence will have a profoundly positive effect on others.

Of course, the present system requires people to opt into the Organ Donor Register and there are many who would rather the system be based on an assumption that all people will donate, unless they chose to opt out.

Certainly, that would help to save a greater number of lives.

As things stand, people need to make a conscious decision to be a part of the system and unfortunately too many people do not.

They might have a number of reasons for that failure – but apathy and a lack of organisation and pro-active thinking are usually foremost among them.

In this instance, that is not the case.

The family of Tracey Pritchard can take solace from the fact that their community-minded, forward-thinking and selfless relative has helped to preserve the life of others.

And those whose family have received an organ donation will hope during the coming days, weeks and months that the health of their loved one continues to improve.

Tracey is an example to us all and we can learn from her lead and sign up to the Organ Donor scheme.

* For more information visit organdonation.nhs.uk