Shropshire Star comment: Prince is worthy of our praise

His political views have resonated with many and his care for the environment, support for young people and love of good architecture have been to the fore.

And yet he has had to learn that the role of monarch-in-waiting is to desist from making such views known. His mother has set an exemplary example and apart from a David Cameron-induced gaffe over Scottish Independence, she has risen above all domestic issues.

As the Prince reaches his 70th birthday, it is time for reflection.

Prince Charles has given insight into his life in a public interview. And we can be grateful that he has matured and is in a far better place to be our next King than he might once have been.

When his divorce was headline news, few could have imagined that he might emerge to become the elder statesman that he now is.

Yet he has cut a dignified figure, particularly in recent times, and is fit to one day ascend to the throne.

Remarkable

He has also shown commendable love and affection to his sons, William and Harry, and the elder of those already shows signs that he will be a unifying Monarch when the time comes.

Advertising

Prince Charles' mother’s record-breaking reign has been truly remarkable and scholars will comment upon her legacy centuries from now.

She has risen through tough times, through a quantum change in society, and emerged as a popular leader who is both loved and respected. Prince Charles will find her a tough act to follow.

As a human being, he will also miss a mother who has been totemic when she one day passes, as we all must.

Now, however, is a time to remember the good that Prince Charles has done.

His genuine concerns for the views of our farmers will resonate strongly with many in Shropshire. His work with young people through the Prince’s Trust has improved the lives of countless individuals from across the region.

And his compassion for the common man and woman has also been a feature of his many years as the Prince of Wales.