No grip on Brexit reality

Remainers are not ‘whingers’ and are deeply patriotic. They are maintaining democratic discourse, as David Davis says is necessary, and as Farage certainly would have done had he lost by such a tiny margin as leave won by.

We don’t pay £350m a week (the bus carried one of many Leave lies). UK industry and business benefit by a figure approaching 10 times the real figure – the economic benefits of EU membership are huge.

The other justification, Bob, is that we are part of Europe, and our interests are in a prosperous and peaceful Europe – far from its dangerous past. You cannot resurrect the mendacious British Empire. Like the young, Commonwealth countries know their futures are not in the past.

‘Foreign collusion’, John, has been demonstrated to be the financing and manipulation of Leave campaigns by foreign Big Business – mostly in the USA and Russia. The motivations being the take-over of the NHS and other British interests by US business, and weakening of Europe’s security by Russia. These activities were secretive, dangerous, and certainly illegal.

Tony Richardson, Ironbridge