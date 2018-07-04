Star comment: Politicians must plot Brexit path

And yet Brexit seems to have brought out the worst in our political class as the issue continues to divide the country.

Views appear to have become even more polarised since the referendum, dividing friends, family, colleagues – and, perhaps most worryingly, the cabinet. There is no consensus and warring factions seem to have become more entrenched rather than bridging the great divide.

The internecine fighting in the Tory Party is matched only by a sense of ennui when we consider the position of the Labour Party. There is little conviction and no sense that if Mr Corbyn were in charge he’d be able to achieve consensus, a cogent strategy or an accurate representation of the people.

As we move towards the end of the negotiation period with the EU, the country is standing on the brink of a huge change – and it is vital this is managed in the most effective way possible.

With senior members of the Conservative Party seemingly at loggerheads, the signs are troubling. In this context, Mark Pritchard’s call for unity will be welcomed by many.

He is right. Just as the public spoke and narrowly voted to leave, so politicians must now set aside their differences and agree a single aim.

Difficulties still lie ahead. Most forecasters suggest that we will become worse off as a result of leaving the customs union and the savings we make by not paying into the EU will be offset by the losses we make as it becomes harder to trade with our doorstep neighbour.

Be that as it may, the nation has made a decision and it is up to Theresa May’s government to get a grip and deliver the best deal possible.

Remarkably, however, we still do not know what that looks like and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit has a negative effect on business and the livelihoods of many.

Travelling such a difficult path, the Government needs clarity and level-headedness.

And so, as Mr Pritchard suggests, now is the time to put aside hubris and selfish ambition and put the country first.