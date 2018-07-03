Shropshire Star comment: Investing in future of the county

They are duelling for business against competitors from India and China, from Europe and the USA, from Mexico and the Middle East.

And so it is imperative that they seek every competitive advantage they can. They must think smarter, act more quickly and deliver better service. And in order to do that they must work in an environment where the infrastructure matches that available to competitors around the world.

Businesses will fall behind if they struggle with slow internet connections. They will lose trade if they have to take longer to deliver.

Against that context the annual report from the Marches LEP makes for encouraging reading. Our county needs investment to ensure the infrastructure keeps pace with the rapidly changing economic environment in which we live.

A near £22 million investment is good news and will be spent on projects that will underpin future economic growth, while also allowing businesses to consolidate their existing business.

Some of that money will go towards investment in superfast broadband. It is good news – but nothing less than we need. And it is to be hoped we see the fruits of this investment sooner rather than later.

Other projects are similarly encouraging, particularly improvements to our roads and rail services. Such links are vital to the economic health of the county. As for dualling the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, it is encouraging to see this campaign win the support of the Marches LEP. All we need now is for the Government to sit up and take notice.

The Marches LEP has set out a compelling and positive vision for our future and it is one that many businesses will embrace. Turning good ideas into affirmative action is the key and there must be both political will and commercial pragmatism to see things through.

Assuming that is the case, Shropshire and Mid Wales can look to build on the excellent work that local businesses conduct on a daily basis. The region continues to punch above its weight. It needs investment so that it can continue to move ahead of the pack.