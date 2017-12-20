Star comment: Sense is needed to fight speed

And so the political argument about whether or not lower speed limits should be enforced might seem to be a simple one. Lower speeds equal less serious accident, therefore all of our roads might sensibly see reductions. Who could argue with that?

And yet life is seldom so simple. And numerous factors come into the equation when considering road safety. And so far than being the simplest of all issues, the debate surrounding 20mph zones has turned into something of a hot potato.

The general public might expect that there would be widespread support for the idea of creating these zones around Shropshire. After all, schoolchildren and the elderly would be less vulnerable and vehicle-versus-vehicle incidents would not consume the resources of our hard-pressed emergency services.

But there is not a consensus. Shropshire Council is not in favour of the move and some councillors suggest that reducing the speed limit to 20mph would actually increase the likelihood of accidents. There is also the very strong contention that what is needed in such areas is for drivers to apply common sense. If this was done, the argument goes, there would not be the need for these 20mph zones in the first place.

A balance must be found. The council cannot in good conscience be too much in the court of the hard-driving motorist. It must find the midway point between keeping traffic moving and protecting public safety.

Consulting with road user groups, the general public and those with local knowledge is essential. There are many Shropshire roads where minor improvements here and there would yield substantial benefits. Bringing into play those with expert, hyperlocal knowledge is a winning move.

Our roads are meant to be places that empower and enable, not areas where fatalities and serious accidents occur. But public safety must always be the number one consideration. No price can be placed on a life.

Whatever the ultimate decision on this, though, the debate has been aired which can only be positive. And if it causes just one driver to slow down and pay a little more attention, then it could mean a life is saved.