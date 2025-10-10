'I hate to admit it, but Robert Jenrick was right to call Handsworth a slum' - Your letters

Robert Jenrick has created plenty of debate

Jenrick is right in slum claim

As much as I hate it I have to agree with Robert Jenrick.

I was born in 1947 and Handsworth was my area. A beautiful calm clean area and certainly not a slum.

Lovely small independent shops and many national store such as Burtons, M&S, Debenhams, Littlewoods. It had tidy pavements and no litter. Now take a look

Drive down Holyhead Road and make your own judgement and try to remember what it used to be like and then give an honest harmless opinion as Jenrick did and I’m sure you will find him right.

Name, address supplied

Tories should judge the man

There's a leadership contest coming in the Conservative and unionist party.

Robert Jenrick will be challenging for the role.