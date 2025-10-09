'Flag flying has opened up an important debate' - Reader letters and a 1908 Picture from the Past on the Severn Valley Railway

PICTURE FROM THE PAST: A picture along the Severn Valley around 1908, when the railway line was commercially active. This is from the large collection of Bridgnorth photos and other historical material which were accumulated by John Dixon, of Low Town, Bridgnorth, who was originally from Wednesbury.

I like freedom of flags debate

I may not agree with a lot of Victoria Barnes letter of 6/10, where she voices concerns over the mass flying of British and English flags and the painting of roundabouts and the sides of cows with the Cross of St George, but I am glad she felt able to write it and I was happy to read it. Her point about political swings, to either the Left or Right, going too far is something to take on board.

What I would say is that until recently all major political parties, especially those who have recently been in power, reacted to any talk about immigration and flag flying as out and out racism. Until recently there was no public outlet for people to show their legitimate concerns in mainstream politics.

This has changed because Nigel Farage was brave enough years ago to raise the subject and as soon as his public support grew the other political parties jumped aboard what they saw as a vote winning bandwagon when their voters started to desert them. Suddenly people feel they can express views about immigration, fly a flag without being called racist from all the High And Mighty Political machine.