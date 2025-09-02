Peter Rhodes on prayer, taxation and the decline of the USA

The Lib-Dem leader Sir Ed Davey says he is boycotting the state dinner for Donald Trump after seeking divine guidance in lengthy prayers.

I dare say many of us have the same experience when dining out. A small, and possible heavenly, voice whispers things in your ear such as “just stick to one bottle, eh?” and “do you really need that second Yorkshire pudding?” While Davey heeds his voices, most of us ignore ours, at least until your first meal out after your heart bypass when the waiter offers you the Black Forest gateau and, for the first time in your life, you turn it down.