That’s why I launched Time to Talk – a new initiative designed to open up conversations between the council and the residents we serve.

Time to Talk is about being present, approachable, and responsive. I want to hear directly from you – our residents. Your ideas, concerns, and lived experiences are vital to shaping the decisions we make and the services we deliver.

This approach isn’t limited to public engagement. It also extends to how we work internally. Recently, I joined our Chief Executive and Deputy Leader for a live session with council staff. The questions raised were thoughtful, honest, and rooted in a shared commitment to improving Powys. It was a powerful reminder that our staff are not just employees – they’re ambassadors for their communities and a source of innovation and insight.

I want to build a culture of listening and learning. That means creating more opportunities for dialogue, not just during formal consultations, but in everyday interactions. It means being open to challenge, willing to change, and committed to transparency.

This commitment to listening is especially important as we begin delivering our newly approved Corporate and Strategic Equality Plan, which sets out our ambition to build a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys. The plan brings together our well-being objectives and equality duties into a single, integrated vision. It focuses on tackling poverty and inequality, improving access to services, supporting inclusive education, and creating fair employment opportunities for all.

I know that trust in local government is earned, not given. That’s why I will continue to talk to residents, listen to staff and learn from every conversation. Whether you’re raising a concern, sharing an idea, or simply saying hello, I want to hear from you.

Together, we can build a council that doesn’t just speak for Powys, but speaks with Powys. So let’s keep talking – and let’s keep moving forward, together.

Cllr Jake Berriman

Leader of Powys County Council