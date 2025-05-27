'American politics is heading towards a concept of I win, you lose' - Letters for May 27

​It’s not every day you come face to face with a Dalek, especially in the tranquil countryside around Halfpenny Green. This image dates back to April 2017, when crowds descended on the airfield between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth for a Trainers and Transport show.

Work together to help nature

Why can development and nature not work together to provide the best outcome for both? American politics seem to be heading towards a concept of I win, you lose. Let's hope that concept doesn't transfer to the UK.

Development is necessary, but it doesn't have to be at the expense of nature.

Continued use of pesticides will reduce the pollinators, ultimately leading to reduced crops. Is that what we want, a food shortage? That's the way we're heading. Why cannot government agencies work together to reach a compromise – a win-win situation?

I'm old now and probably won't be around to see the outcomes of any government decisions. I just hope that future generations will not suffer from the actions of our government.

Barry Tack, Staffs

Train picture on the wrong track

I am always fascinated by this feature in the Star, particularly when our heritage steam trains are featured.I was pleased to read about engine number 4566 on May 12, a small Prairie engine which ran for several years on the Severn Valley Railway until it was retired in January 2017 upon the expiry of its boiler certificate.

Unfortunately, the photo shown is of engine 7812, Erlestoke Manor, which is currently running on the West Somerset Railway.

Alan Dudley, Midlands

We should not have joined EEC

Around 17 million voters in 2016 voted to leave the EU.

We have in our midst another prime minster who is hell-bent on rejoining.

Truth to tell we have not truly left the club. We leavers have been lied to by not only by the present Labour but also the Conservatives. They just talk the talk.

For over 50 years there have been lies told by remoaners/appeasers and they are still going on to this present day. It makes my blood boil. I can’t understand why Britain wanted to join the EEC in the first place back in the 1970s when it had world trade links, cheap food from the Commonwealth and was a major world power.

Ron Goodhall, Midlands

Read leaves of Yorkshire Tea

I can see what R Norton (May 26) is doing wrong with his tea leaf readings that show that the Reform Party are going to fail. He is using those southern UK teas.

To get a 'proper' reading he should be using Yorkshire Tea. I believe that Yorkshire Tea will be announcing a new blend soon called 'Red Wall', but I doubt it will be popular in Number 10.

Chris Smith, Horsehay