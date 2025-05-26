'All we need is a common sense Chancellor' - Letters for May 26

A hot air balloon shaped like a pint jug full of Banks's bitter dropped down in a field used to grow potatoes near Codsall, close to the Staffordshire-Shropshire borde, in June 1979. The balloon, which was launched from the Bell Inn at Tong, belonged to Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries.

All we want is common sense

I was rather surprised to read recently that there was a request for 'Commissioner for Older People' when all we need is a common sense Chancellor.

Oh no! not another ' jobs worth' on top of the already 650 MPs and 1,000 Peers, and dozens of Metro Mayors, and dozens of police and crime commissioners, need I go on?

At £100,000 plus a year all we need is the 650 MPs now on holiday, to do their job. What we have is the two the party line, whoever is in power it matters little. Fairness, trust and responsibility have been lost in the process, which ensures poverty in old age as the Treasury advocates, thanks to Ms Reeves. We have lost our free TV licence, £160, our winter fuel allowance, £300, on one of the coldest winters ever, and are being taxed at 20 per cent on pensions above £12,570, which we were not told when we joined the government pension scheme 45 years ago. The so called triple lock has turned into a negative because of the governments last budget.

So all in all, we have a poor public presence and are seen as an irrelevance by the present government.

We need the personal allowance increasing to £20,000 to bring the low paid pensioners out of the tax trap, which has completely negated the triple lock of 4.1 per cent - gone, gone forever by the clever tax trap. I cannot think of anyone worthy enough for the job so perhaps we should abandon the idea of a Commissioner for Older People before it grows legs and runs.

M Cooper, West Mids

Pubs are vital to our hospitality

In response to your article "National Beer Garden Day: How many pubs and bars have closed in Shropshire?" (Thursday 22 May 2025) I'm pleased the ONS agree with the Campaign for Real Ale's conclusion that the number of pubs and bars in Shropshire has held up well in the last 12 months, despite the strong headwinds experienced by the sector. However, the ONS figures quoted substantially underestimate the importance of the hospitality sector in Shropshire. Camra's national database of pubs, WhatPub, lists 546 pubs in the county, along with 45 clubs. Of the pubs 461 serve cask conditioned ale, the most iconic British drink (as do 24 clubs).

The nationwide WhatPub database is maintained by Camra members and can be searched through the front page of Camra's website. Multiple filters allow you to find the pub which best meets your needs, and even what beers are served.

Norrie Porter, Camra

We need nature for our future

The UK has the fastest declining nature in the whole of Europe and developers are hugely responsible.The destruction of natural habitat (fields, trees and hedgerows) and the sterility of new developments is killing nature.This country is becoming over populated which is not sustainable and it's putting a huge strain on our hospitals, doctors and schools as well as increasing congestion and pollution.We need natureWe do not need over population.

Phillip Webb, Midlands

He’s simply not the messiah

Sitting on 'The Red Wall', having just finished my morning fag and cuppa, I noticed that the dregs in my tea mug were more patterned than usual. Consulting my old Observer Book of Tasseography I soon realised the significance of the apparition.

The future does not look bright for Reform UK. Having failed to professionalise their political image from a populist party, with right-wing tendencies, they were labelled a cult by a denounced former member who had a 'loyal core of supporters' within the party. As the fragmentation continues there is a possibility of legal action where the spats will be aired in public.

One recent edition of 'the Star had an article evoking a comedy legend and a connection with Reform. I am more reminded of a film called, 'The Life of Brian'. Although, supporters and members of Reform could 'always look on the bright side of life' perhaps more noteworthy is, 'He's not the messiah, he' a very naughty ex-banker'.

Roger Norton, Midlands

Stiffer penalties for cruelty cases

Time and time again we read pets being seriously injured or killed by those who are supposed to be caring for them. The court recently gave a couple suspended prison sentences and unpaid community work. It is time the courts treated these cases more seriously than they do, these thugs should go to prison with a sentence no less than five years and banned from keeping any animals for life, all they get at the moment is a slap on the wrist.

Norman Caddick, Mids