"Put convicted terrorists on an island' - Letters for May 24

June 1981 – Territorial Army members from across our region who travelled to Penally Camp near Tenby. The photograph shows from left, Gunner Jonathan Williams, Warrant Officer George Smith and Gunners Billy McColl and Terry Perks trying out a new Clansman radio.

Put Rockall to use as prison

There has been acres of newsprint regarding the attack on prison officers by the convicted terrorist. How about a really radical solution to people like this?

Instead of putting him in isolation and locking him up for there, why not isolate him, and others like him? Build a new prison or secure area where he can't attack others?

Isolation on an island off the coast may be an answer. I have a suggestion. We have an island off the coast where it would be rather difficult to escape from and he could be put there with his other terrorist mates.

Name of this island? Rockall. It's quite small, 200-plus miles out in the Atlantic, populated by birds surrounded by sea, very difficult to get away from, and the prisoners could 'self police' themselves there so removing the chances of them attacking prison staff.

Plenty of protein in sea and air around, we could air drop other things they need. Problem solved? Another plus in its favour? Knowing that's where you may end up could become a deterrent to anyone considering terror acts in future.

I appreciate this suggestion may infuriate the liberal lefties, but let's hear their suggestions to deter attacks in prison and on the general public please. At least my semi-humorous suggestion removes dangers to the public and prison staff both. Can they do the same?

Michael Gough, Wombourne

​Flattered to be like King Canute

I am flattered that a kind respondent in the Star invites me to emulate King Canute and sit on the beach, with a crown on my head, attempting to hold back the 'populist tide'.

Claiming that populism is democracy is comparing karaoke with a Verdi opera; both have a musical content. Democracy requires deliberation, a wide range of reasoning and a measured judgement whereas populism is more akin to a man with a megaphone on the Thames ranting at Remainers.

I have in the spirit of King Canute taken my appointed seat upon the coast, not to hold back the frothy waves of populism, but observe flotsam, mainly Reform leaflets that were once shoved through letter boxes, that the populist tide has regifted.

My regal conclusion is that these sodden discarded Reform Party leaflets were consigned to a watery fate through necessity when a political party produces little of substance.

Roger Norton, (a.k.a. King Canute, Keeper of the Coastal Commode)