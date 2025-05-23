'I’m not upset at Eurovision snub' - Letters for May 23

​A picture that dates back to June 4 1976, and a visit to RAF Cosford where a rare Bleriot monoplane, a French aircraft from the pioneer era of aviation. was being restored. The aircraft dates back to 1911 and Eddy Friday from the museum is pictured standing on the pilot’s seat.

I’m not upset at Eurovision snub

Who cares that the UK scored "nul points" in certain sections of the Eurovision Bong Contest, and I do mean bong. And what's with this Eurovision bit with Australia taking part, "Strewth that blokes got no strides on! Get be a cool tube of larger!"

Thank goodness H.M.S. UK is still afloat despite the best efforts of the Labour Party in giving away the UK's fishing waters for 12 years for French trawlers to scrape the bottom of our sea bed and then Labour trying to get H.M.S. UK to dock in Europe. Methinks Labour has a death wish at the next election.

But back to the sanity of the UK weather and, "Oh to be in the UK now that Spring has really sprung." (Copyright 1946 Uncle Norbert).

Here in glorious Shropshire and around Rushbury there has just been enough rain we hope to keep the farmers, gardeners and walkers happy. Uncle Norbert and I are as happy as pigs in clover, marching around the beautiful countryside resplendent in our Colonel Bogey shorts and counting our blessings that we live in the UK and wondering why certain sections of society only want to keep putting the UK down. They should join the EU where they would be most welcome.

Towards the end of our walk nostalgia creeps in as we discuss the fact that next year it will be 60 years since England won the World Cup and we both shed tears when West Germany scored the first goal. What hope for 2026? Not seeing the equivalent of a Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton in the current team, or the chance of a Azerbaijani Linesman with bad eye sight helping us we fear it could be "nul points."

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

Good luck to Gary Lineker

The world is full of heartbreak with children being killed in their hundreds in Gaza, the people of Ukraine being bombed mercilessly, civil wars in too many places to name and yet the news has been filled with Gary Lineker leaving his job. I am so glad we have our priorities right .

All I can say is, who cares? Gary Lineker was a very good footballer in his day but as for his fronting football shows, he was just average. There are plenty who could and now will do just as good a job. I can’t imagine what it was that convinced the BBC to pay him what they did. Good luck to him but enough is enough .

Alan Perkins, Midlands

Sadness over death of giant

I was sad at the passing of Patrick O'Flynn, a political giant whom many people may never have heard of.

This former MEP, UKIP and latterly SDP politician was a rare man in these present, shabby, political times, an honest politician with principles and an accomplished political journalist.

He was blessed with an unerring ability to know just when something was right and also when it was wrong.

Unlike many of our present day politicians he did not enter politics to feather his own nest or to seek fame on the political stage, he entered politics to make a difference to ordinary peoples lives.

He was a man who loved his Country, unlike some present politicians and always wanted the UK to prosper. For those that knew him and for those that knew of him and his work, he will be sadly missed.

Alan Smith, Wolverhampton