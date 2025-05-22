My reflections on getting older - Letters for May 22
My reflections on getting older
They say age is a number or
Or just a frame of mind
But when the stairs seem
Like a mountain to climb
You look in your purse
And you haven't a dime
When you look in a mirror
And all that you see
All that grey hair staring back at thee
Your neighbours say the old TV is loud