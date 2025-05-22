My reflections on getting older - Letters for May 22

​Elephant Five enjoyed a spot of painting at West Midlands Safari Park in 2004, watched on by visitors to the attraction in Bewdley. Five, who arrived at the park 2016, was 13 when this image was taken. Elephants remain one of the main attractions at the expansive park.

My reflections on getting older

They say age is a number or

Or just a frame of mind

But when the stairs seem

Like a mountain to climb

You look in your purse

And you haven't a dime

When you look in a mirror

And all that you see

All that grey hair staring back at thee

Your neighbours say the old TV is loud