Sir David never convinced me on evolution - Letters May 21

St Leonard's Steps, Bridgnorth, pictured in 1960. It is one of several sets of steps connecting the High Town and Low Town. The steps are named after St Leonard's Church in the High Town. The steps offer a good workout – or there is the easier choice of the Cliff Railway.

Sir David never convinced me on evolution

I was interested to read your “Behind the Headlines” centre page spread on Sir David Attenborough, whom I did have the pleasure of meeting once. There is no doubt that he is the greatest living communicator on natural history and all things to do with nature, and especially the poor state of the environment and the effect this is having on our wildlife. Long may he keep up this work. If we ignore his warnings we will live to regret it.

There is one area, however, in which he failed miserably! That is in his attempt to prove life started and developed through evolution. I well remember one TV programme where he tried to convince the viewers of the scientific basis for evolution and at the end of a hour long programme he stood in front of a backdrop with a tree with bare branches and various animals dotted along the branches. He waved his hand at the image and said, ‘There’s your proof!’ I thought, “That’s just about unscientific as you can get!

Anyway, I look forward to seeing his latest film when it hits a TV channel

Richard Camp, Shropshire

It’s all over now for Gary on BBC