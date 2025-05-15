'New housing needs thought' - Letters for May 15

An evocative image of the Kinver Edge rock houses when they were still used as homes. Pictured are Sid and Liz Reeves pictured outside their home, which boasted a pretty garden with climbing roses. The homes can still be explored under the care of the National Trust charity.

New housing needs thought

So often a new development is given planning permission without considering the whole of the situation.

The buildings are finished but the roads are not. The parking space in town is not thought about. The need for schools, doctors and dentists are not expanded. The footpaths and byeways are dug up and rarely replaced, yet these are needed for a safe way to walk to school or town.

We need to re-connect with nature and her pace of dealing with difficulties. Why do you think that so many properties get flooded now? It's because the water has to go somewhere and the drains are over-loaded and not cleaned regularly.