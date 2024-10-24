Talking Telford: Living through foul times

Getting in from work starving only to be met with a kitchen full of dirty dishes that aren’t yours; finding litter strewn across your favourite dog walking spot or footing the bill after a crash caused by an uninsured driver - there’s a special kind of annoyance reserved just for these scenarios.

It offends us because it causes tension in the social contract we share: it causes us to realise someone else is not doing their fair share, or is getting away with something they shouldn’t. It’s an affront to the principles of fair play and justice we still cling to in Britain (ironically, given this is one of the most economically unequal developed countries in the world - but that’s a different story for another day).