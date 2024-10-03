Talking Telford: Could a gourmet trail show foodies and walkers what our town can offer?

We learned this week of a man who travelled to every branch of Greggs in Telford on foot to raise money for Severn Hospice.

Factory worker Dave Evans, his friends and his teenage son plus a fundraiser from the hospice marched around the town to drop by on all 16 of the pastry chain’s shops and units in Telford. It took them most of Saturday to get around all 16 - and in most of them they didn’t even get to stop and enjoy a steak bake.

Hearty congratulations to Dave and his sausage roll squad for a huge effort that raised several hundred pounds for a vital cause. I’m sure Greggs will be pleased with the positive publicity too.

Not that it needs it - one of Britain’s most beloved brands, Greggs has steadily become one of the most recognisable and reliable names in our town. Not even McDonald’s can lay claim to 16 branches in Telford alone.