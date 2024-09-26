Talking Telford: A four-legged escapee has the world's eyes trained on Shropshire

A giant rodent, Cinnamon the capybara, was loose in the wilderness north of Telford for a week after escaping from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, sparking a search operation involving more than a dozen experts linked by walkie-talkies, cage traps baited with treats and a thermal imaging drone. The team at Telford’s Exotic Zoo lent their expertise too.

The one-year-old cavy’s daring escape - she snuck out around a tractor when her keepers opened her enclosure to mow the grass - and the subsequent high-tech attempts to recapture her will surely be adapted for a children’s book, if not a Hollywood blockbuster, one day soon.