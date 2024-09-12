Talking Telford: A big welcome home to unlikely social media stars who've carved out their own path

A couple who’ve been travelling the world for four and a half years finally returned to Ironbridge this week - though in a sense they’ve felt very close to us this whole time.

On Sunday, Chris and Marianne Fisher came full circle on a globe-trotting adventure that started before the UK’s first Covid lockdown and took them to more than 40 countries, plus a few brushes with various law enforcement bodies.

Greeted by Marianne’s 93-year-old father David and a legion of supporters, they and their trusty steed Trudy the campervan arrived back in Ironbridge on Sunday on the very spot where they’d set off from in January 2020.